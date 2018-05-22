Irish Huddle Podcast: Top 25 College Football Coaches
The Athletic's Stewart Mandel recently released a Top 25 list of college football coaches, and the list did not contain Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the list and much more.
After going over Mandel's list, the Blue & Gold staff discusses the criteria for what makes a top coach and where Kelly should rank in a top coaches list. Somogyi and Driskell also go over their top coaches, discuss some coaches they believe are overrated and others they believe are underrated before finishing with a discussion of young coach's that could crack the list in the near future.
