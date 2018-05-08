Notre Dame found many important answers on off this spring, but a number of key questions still remain, and we won't find those answers until the fall. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell discuss those questions and what role they will have in the team's success next season. Topics like the play of Brandon Wimbush, the running back depth chart, the productivity of the offensive line and many others are discussed.

Following those key questions, the BGI staff answers subscriber questions, which includes an explanation of why Notre Dame is actually more of a pro-style offense and not a spread offense. That and much, much more.