Notre Dame's running back depth chart is in flux heading into the 2018 season. Leading rusher Josh Adams is gone and there are major questions about who actually is going to be on the team in 2018, and who will be eligible. Even if everyone is healthy and back, just how good can this unit be? That remains a question.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the position group player by player, they discuss the job position coach Autry Denson has done up to this point and talk about whether or not Notre Dame has the talent at the position to be a top rushing offense this season.

The show concludes with the BGI staff answering subscriber questions.