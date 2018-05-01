The 2018 NFL Draft has only been over for three days, but that's not too early to start looking at next year's draft. Notre Dame should have an even bigger draft class when things roll around next April.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down all the players that are set to be in next year's draft, where their current range is and what they need to do to maximize their draft status. The staff also discusses some potential underclassmen who could leave early with big seasons.