Notre Dame returns nine starters from its 2017 defense and another three players with at least three career starts. It's a deep group, but there remain questions that must be answered if the Irish D is going to become one of the nation's best in 2018.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell breakdown those questions, which include depth at linebacker, the ability to pressure with the front four, the strongside end position and the safety position. The BGI staff also discusses the potential impact of the incoming freshman class before moving onto BGI subscriber questions.