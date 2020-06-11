Irish Huddle Podcast: How Close Is Notre Dame To A National Title?
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi are joined by former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby to break down new Fighting Irish defensive back commit Ryan Barnes, plus take questions from the message board.
What are the three things Notre Dame needs to do to take down the likes of Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State? The guys give their thoughts.
The guys recorded this podcast via Zoom. You can listen to the traditional podcast above or wherever you listen to your podcasts, or you can watch the video below.
