Irish Huddle Podcast: Breaking Down The Blue-Gold Game

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold.com
Notre Dame completed its spring football practices for 2018 on Saturday with its annual Blue-Gold Game. The Blue squad beat the Gold squad 47-44. It was a successful spring for the Fighting Irish football team in many regards. A lot of answers were found, and some questions still linger.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the spring game and wrap up the entire spring, going position by position.


