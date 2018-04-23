Notre Dame completed its spring football practices for 2018 on Saturday with its annual Blue-Gold Game. The Blue squad beat the Gold squad 47-44. It was a successful spring for the Fighting Irish football team in many regards. A lot of answers were found, and some questions still linger.
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the spring game and wrap up the entire spring, going position by position.
