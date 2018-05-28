We begin our summer breakdown of the Notre Dame roster by breaking down the position that will be under the most scrutiny this fall .... quarterback.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell discuss the four quarterbacks on the 2018 deph chart, taking a look at the 2017 season, expectations for the 2018 season and an overview of the competition at the position. The staff discusses the struggles and potential of starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush, the competance of backup Ian Book, the versatility of sophomore Avery Davis and why there is so much excitement about incoming freshman Phil Jurkovec.

Following the breakdown of the position the staff spends the rest of the show answering BGI subscriber questions about the quarterback position, including a discussion of position coach Tommy Rees.