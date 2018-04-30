Notre Dame made draft history this weekend, becoming the first team since 1991 - and just the third all-time - to produce a pair of offensive linemen to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in the same year. That happened when guard Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey were both selected.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior edtior Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down all of Notre Dame's selections, and the staff also discusses the Irish players that were signed after the draft as free agents. The show wraps up with a discussion of what current players will be tasked with replacing those standouts next season.