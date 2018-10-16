With the college basketball season approaching, watch lists for various awards are being released and Notre Dame is represented on the latest.

The Jerry West Award, which honors the nation’s top shooting guard, watch list for 2018-2019 was circulated on Tuesday, and Irish junior guard TJ Gibbs was among the 20 players selected.

Last season, Gibbs finished third on the team in scoring with 15.3 points while adding 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He shot 41.1 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent behind the arc.

This season Gibbs will be expected to shoulder more of the load offensively with stars Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell graduating. Gibbs notched nine games of 20 or more points a year ago with a career-high of 28 in a 98-85 win over Boston College in February.

The Irish will also face off against multiple players on the list including RJ Barrett of Duke, Kyle Guy of Virginia and Tyus Battle of Syracuse.

Purdue's Carson Edwards won the award last season after putting up 18.5 points.