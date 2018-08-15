Irish Freshmen Impressing Safeties Coach Terry Joseph This Preseason
After not recording a single interception in 2017, the safety group has been one of the more discussed when it comes to Notre Dame heading into a new season.While there ultimate contribution on the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news