Irish four-star 2024 LB target Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa sets commitment date
Having completed his three official visits to see his top three schools, 2024 four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is ready to announce his college decision.
The nation’s No. 3 linebacker, per Rivals and No. 35 player overall nationally in the class, tweeted out his reveal date as July 23.
Ohio State, Notre Dame and USC are the finalists and all appeared to have the most momentum at various times last month, particularly immediately after the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco each school.
Rivals national recruiting director, Adam Gorney, who’s based on the West Coast, weighed in Monday morning about how he’d handicap the race hours before Viliamu-Asa’s announcement date hit Twitter.
“There are some floating the idea that USC is making a major move for the high four-star linebacker and behind the scenes that could be happening,” he wrote, “but the rumor is that it’s still a Notre Dame/Ohio State battle for the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. After seeing all three again recently, a decision could be coming within weeks and the Irish could have the edge.”
The Irish have two linebackers committed in their 2024 class in four-star Bodie Kahoun and three-star Teddy Rezac. The only other linebacker prospect still heavy in the mix is four-star Bradley Shaw, from Hoover, Ala., who visited ND the weekend of June 9-11.
Viliamu-Asa visited the Irish the following weekend. Here are a couple of key impressions he shared with Inside ND Sports’ Charleston Bowles.
“The time spent with Coach Freeman was imperative in getting a feel for how he his and who he is,” Viliamu-Asa told Inside ND Sports. “It was very beneficial and spoke volumes for the head coach to make [the] effort to spend time with us. …
“Their plan is to put me in positions to be versatile, similar to how they use Marist Liufau.”
Viliamu-Asa spent considerable time on his Notre Dame visit with two ND players with Polynesian heritage — Liufau, who’s from Hawaii, and vyper end Junior Tuihakamaka, who’s from southern California.
“It was great to talk with them, because they were in the exact situation I’m in,” Viliamu-Asa said. “To get their perspective on what led them to Notre Dame being under somewhat similar circumstances allowed me to see it’s possible to succeed at a place outside what I’m familiar with. Their advice was, ‘Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone.’”
Notre Dame currently has 20 verbally committed recruits and ranks fourth nationally in the Rivals 2024 recruiting class rankings.
