Having completed his three official visits to see his top three schools, 2024 four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is ready to announce his college decision. The nation’s No. 3 linebacker, per Rivals and No. 35 player overall nationally in the class, tweeted out his reveal date as July 23. Ohio State, Notre Dame and USC are the finalists and all appeared to have the most momentum at various times last month, particularly immediately after the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco each school.

Rivals national recruiting director, Adam Gorney, who’s based on the West Coast, weighed in Monday morning about how he’d handicap the race hours before Viliamu-Asa’s announcement date hit Twitter. “There are some floating the idea that USC is making a major move for the high four-star linebacker and behind the scenes that could be happening,” he wrote, “but the rumor is that it’s still a Notre Dame/Ohio State battle for the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. After seeing all three again recently, a decision could be coming within weeks and the Irish could have the edge.” The Irish have two linebackers committed in their 2024 class in four-star Bodie Kahoun and three-star Teddy Rezac. The only other linebacker prospect still heavy in the mix is four-star Bradley Shaw, from Hoover, Ala., who visited ND the weekend of June 9-11. Viliamu-Asa visited the Irish the following weekend. Here are a couple of key impressions he shared with Inside ND Sports’ Charleston Bowles.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYW4gaXTigJlzIGJlZW4gYSBqb3VybmV5LiBJ4oCZbGwgYmUgQW5u b3VuY2luZyBteSBDb21taXRtZW50IEp1bHkgMjNyZCDwn5mP8J+PvSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMFZUN0MwZHJsSCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzBWVDdDMGRybEg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS3luZ3N0b25uIFZpbGlhbXUt QXNhIChAQXNhVmlsaWFtdSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Bc2FWaWxpYW11L3N0YXR1cy8xNjc1OTY4NzE4MTIyMzk3Njk2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK