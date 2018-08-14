The watch list for the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award, which honors the top defensive end in college football, has been announced and Irish senior defensive lineman Jerry Tillery was among those named.

Tillery registered 56 total tackles including nine for loss last season while leading the team in sacks.

In honor of three-time All-American and NFL Hall of Famer Ted Hendricks, the Ted Hendricks Award has been given out annually since 2002 to the nation's top defensive end.

"On-field performance, leadership abilities and contributions to school and community are some of the criteria used to determine the award winner," the award's website states."The candidates may represent any class (freshman through senior) as well as any recognized four-year NCAA member school (Division I through Division III).

"Leading college coaches, former players and coaches, media members and pro football personnel professionals vote in the selection process."

Past winners include Bradley Chubb (2017), Terrell Suggs (2002), David Pollack (2003 & 2004) and Jadeveon Clowney.

The final version of the list will be issued in late November and the recipient will be announced Dec. 12.

Irish opponents on the list include Michigan's Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich and Christian Rector of USC. The full list can be FOUND HERE.