Irish DL Commit Hunter Spears Building Bonds With Fellow Commits
Notre Dame defensive line commit Hunter Spears has already taken his official visit to Notre Dame, but that won’t stop him from getting to South Bend this fall. Spears recently told Blue & Gold Ill...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news