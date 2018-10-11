Ticker
Irish Defensive End Commit Steadily Improving During Senior Season

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame DE commit NaNa Osafo-Mensah has been playing aggressively all season
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Notre Dame defensive end commit NaNa Osafo-Mensah is rolling right along through his senior season.

Fort Worth (Texas.) Nolan Catholic is 5-1 through the first six games of the season, and Osafo-Mensah said everything is going well for him.

“Everything is going pretty good right now,” Osafo-Mensah said. “We start district play this week and we’re looking forward to that. We have a really good shot to win state this year, so everybody’s really pumped up.”

Personally, Osafo-Mensah said there are a few areas where he’s seen his game grow throughout the first six contests of the year.

“I’ve really improved on my aggressiveness,” Osafo-Mensah said. “I’ve been able to be more aggressive in the pass rush.”

Of course, there’s always room for improvement.

“I want to have a dominant mentality,” Osafo-Mensah said. “I have to remember that as well as I’m playing now, it’s going to be 10 times more difficult once I get to Notre Dame. I have to make sure I keep that competitive mindset while I’m playing through the rest of my season.”

Being that he’s a senior and one of the standout players on the team, Osafo-Mensah is looked upon as a leader for Nolan Catholic.

The talented Texan said he leads in a few different ways.

“I liked to lead by example, but also with my voice,” Osafo-Mensah said. “I try to lead as much as I can.”

After his high school season wraps up, Osafo-Mensah will graduate early and head to Notre Dame in January as an early enrollee.

The four-star said he chose to leave Texas early to get a jump on adjusting to the life of a student-athlete.

“I wanted to become accustomed to the schedule of being a football player and a student at the same time,” Osafo-Mensah said. “I know it’s not the same as high school, and since Notre Dame is more of an academically rigorous school, I want to come in and get accustomed the type of academics, so when football comes in the fall I’ll have already been there for a semester.”

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

{{ article.author_name }}