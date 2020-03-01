The three Notre Dame defensive backs at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine — Alohi Gilman, Jalen Elliott and Troy Pride — have all traveled down a different path to get this stage. None were ever considered "can't miss" prospects at any point in their careers, which has only added a chip on their shoulders. This is perhaps exemplified the most in former Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman. He went from an unheralded recruit with a single division one offer from Navy to a captain at Notre Dame. But even now, his game is still being torn apart and, once again, people are wondering if he has what it takes to make it at the next level. Is he big enough? Fast enough? Strong enough?

"I'm used to it at this point," Gilman said. "Every level that I've been to, it has been the same scenario. Coming into this situation and seeing the same things, it just adds more of a chip on my shoulder, which is a great thing for me, a bad thing for other people." For instance, most people are talking about fellow Fighting Irish defensive back Troy Pride Jr. and wondering if he can run a 40-time in the 4.2s. But Gilman, who participated in two days of Senior Bowl practices before pulling his hamstring, actually showed that he can run almost as fast as Pride and yet is projected to run a 4.5.

Gilman's top mph at the Senior Bowl was faster than Chase Claypool, who ran an official 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine on Thursday. Given this information, it's not a stretch to assume that Gilman can also produce a time in the low 4.4s. Right now, Gilman's projections from NFL Draft experts are all over the place. Some see him as a high third-round pick, while others believe he'll be taken at the end of day three. Pride, a consensus four-star recruit out of his school, has received a lot of love since the Senior Bowl and draft predictions have only risen for the former Fighting Irish cornerback. A few weeks ago, ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. even said that he believes that Pride will end up a second-round draft pick. But all the hype hasn't stopped Pride from taking every perceived slight to heart and using it as fuel to push himself. "I've still got a lot more to do," Pride said. "The fact of the matter is I'm still disrespected in a lot of conversations. With that, it's just going to be me continuing to prove haters wrong, doubters wrong, and do the best that I can to show that I'm the best in the country."

Will running a 4.2-second 40-yard dash at the Combine on Sunday prove to everyone he's the best in the country? No, but it will do a lot for Pride financially to become a second-round pick, not to mention the positive buzz Notre Dame will receive for having two corners taken in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft in back-to-back years. Cornerback is, of course, a position of need for the Fighting Irish in the 2021 recruiting class and beyond. "I've never been one to want to be complacent, to want to be average," Pride said. With that mindset, I continue to compete and grind in whatever I do." Pride considers himself a "blanket corner," one with experience playing man-to-man coverage, zone, pressing and that can be effective in space. The aspect of his game that he feels he needs to work on the most is his open-field tackling. Pro Football Focus agrees with this assessment, grading Pride as an average tackler. But he showed better at the Senior Bowl than he did during the regular season, and it seems likely his impressive offseason will only continue on Sunday at the NFL Combine.