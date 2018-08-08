Notre Dame begin its three-game slate in the Bahamas Wednesday evening with a 119-61 win over IBA Elite at Sir Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium in Nassau.

Per the live stats feed of the game, the Irish trailed 9-8 after the first four minutes of the game before the Irish ripped off a 43-19 run to end the half and take a 52-27 advantage at the break.

Senior guard Rex Pflueger led the way for Notre Dame with 20 points on 9-of-12 from the floor including all eight of his two-point attempts.

Junior guard TJ Gibbs complemented Pflueger in the starting backcourt with 17 points of his own an tied for a team with six assists along with fellow junior guard Nik Djogo.

Off the bench, Mike Brey got strong contributions from three of his newcomers to the roster. Freshman forward Nate Laszewski added 17 points and seven rebounds while junior forward Juwan Durham came just one rebound shy of a double-double (16 points, 9 rebounds). Freshman guard Robby Carmody finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists.

For the game, Notre Dame shot 57.8 percent from the floor (48-of-83) despite just 9-of-31 (29 percent) behind the arc. The Irish assisted on 24 of their made buckets, but fell victim to 16 turnovers.

“We have got a lot to work with and a long way to go," Brey said after the game per Notre Dame men's basketball sports information director Alan Wasielewski. "Loved the way we move and share the ball. We ran the court well, especially the big guys. With all our new faces - a pretty good first night.”

Full stats from the game can be found below. Notre Dame will return to the court on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the NPBA All-Stars.