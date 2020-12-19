BOX SCORE Serving 21 years on the Notre Dame bench, Irish head basketball coach Mike Brey has pulled a lot of strings and made a lot of lineup moves during his career. And while the switch Brey made before the Purdue game Saturday by inserting junior transfer guard Trey Wertz into the starting lineup for senior forward Juwan Durham didn’t lead to an Irish win, what Wertz provided in tough but gutsy 88-78 loss to the Boilermakers at the annual Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis should provide Brey some hope that Notre Dame has another legitimate playmaker moving forward. Wertz scored a game-high 27 points to help Notre Dame climb back and stay in game it trailed by 15 points (47-32) with three minutes left in the first half. A graduate transfer from Santa Clara University, Wertz career-high remains 33 points. The effort from Wertz did nothing in the Irish win-loss column, but it did in drawing a coach’s appreciation.

Notre Dame suffers a second-straight loss during tough November stretch. (@ndmbb)

“As we saw in practice, which nobody was able to see because of COVID with no open practices or scrimmages, [Wertz] is a very gifted, feel-for-the-game guard,” Brey told Jack Nolan of Fighting Irish Media after the game. “To see what he did today, I give him a lot of credit. The game comes easy to him.” Circumstances surrounding Wertz’s seemingly overnight emergence from roster inactive, to starter, and then leading scorer make his story even more impressive. After a unexpected announcement Wednesday evening from the NCAA making all transfer players previously expected to sit out this entire season immediately eligible, Wertz wasted no time making his mark a couple hours later that night against Duke, logging nine points and three rebounds in 20.5 minutes. Wertz effort earned him the starting spot against Purdue. His performance Saturday should bring him many more to come. Purdue looked to take control of this game early in the first half when eight-of-11 three-point shooting helped it to an 11-0 run and a 15-point lead. Not willing to fold tent, Notre Dame responded with a three-point barrage of its own, battled back with a 21-6 run late in the first half and through the start of the second half, to tie the game 53-53 with 14 minutes remaining. But as Purdue did each time Notre Dame made a push to get back into the game, it responded after the Irish tied things up with a 9-0 run and never looked back.