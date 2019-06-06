A few weeks ago, I saw a tweet from a random fan talking about how May is a slow month for recruiting and maybe that's why he wasn't getting enough information from whatever site he subscribed to.

I thought to myself: Is this guy joking?

He had to be. If recruiting reporters aren't providing wall-to-wall coverage during the month of May, well, they shouldn't be recruiting reporters.

It is arguably the busiest time of the year — other than the two National Signing Days — as coaches are hitting the road hard and seeing top targets across the country.

I pride myself in getting around America as well. During May, I hardly see my wife and cat. It's grind time.