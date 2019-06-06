Irish Coffee: Top 10 Notre Dame Recruits I Saw Live During May Tour
A few weeks ago, I saw a tweet from a random fan talking about how May is a slow month for recruiting and maybe that's why he wasn't getting enough information from whatever site he subscribed to.
I thought to myself: Is this guy joking?
He had to be. If recruiting reporters aren't providing wall-to-wall coverage during the month of May, well, they shouldn't be recruiting reporters.
It is arguably the busiest time of the year — other than the two National Signing Days — as coaches are hitting the road hard and seeing top targets across the country.
I pride myself in getting around America as well. During May, I hardly see my wife and cat. It's grind time.
In a span of 26 days, I spent time in 8 states, hit 30 high schools, covered three 7v7 tournaments and worked my first two Rivals Challenges. What a first spring with @BGInews.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 28, 2019
As you can see from the tweet above, I made the rounds and did everything possible to bring the best information and analysis to Blue & Gold Illustrated during my first month with the site — thanks again for welcoming me with open arms.
Here are the 10 best Notre Damed targets I saw in person in the month of May.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news