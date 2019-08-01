For some reason, college football fans seem obsessed with the phrase ‘ace recruiter.’

All fans want their respective teams to have a superstar recruiter that can go out and close to deal with some of the biggest fish in the water. But an ace recruiter isn’t as big of a necessity as some might think.

In a lot of cases, it takes a village of coaches working as one cohesive unit to get the job done. And it often proves to be more effective than one individual.

During my time covering Texas, the Longhorns made a splash by hiring former Ohio State assistant Stan Drayton as its running backs coach. He was labeled as the next ‘ace recruiter’ but completely flopped. In fact, Drayton may be the worst recruiter on that staff.

I’ve only been on the Notre Dame beat for a few months, but I don’t think there is a true ‘ace recruiter.’ Like Texas, which is coming off back-to-back Top 5 classes, Notre Dame’s staff as a whole has done a tremendous job on the trail.

Notre Dame has a Top 10 class this cycle and perhaps the best pound for pound 2021 class in the country so far.

But for the sake of college football aficionados, let’s go ahead and have the ‘ace recruiter’ debate.