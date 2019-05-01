Notre Dame is quickly putting together one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

Still, the Fighting Irish have some work to do at cornerback. With key targets Jalen Kimber and Ryan Watts recently coming off the board, options at the position look thin.

Finding top tier corners will be tough, but the Fighting Irish are still in a really good spot for four-star La Habra (Calif.) product Clark Phillips, who recently made his way to South Bend for an unofficial visit.

Phillips has been all over the map with his quotes about various schools, which makes it hard to get a read on him. But the fact that he made his way to campus on his own dime speaks volumes.