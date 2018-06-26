Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-26 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Irish Camp Was A 'Good Experience' For 2021 QB Jake Rubley

Ovilsogacybpf0k3v6qg
Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Notre Dame hosted several talented prospects for its final Elite Skills Camp on Friday including potentially one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 class: Highlands Ranch (Colo.) High product Jake...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}