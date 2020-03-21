The Notre Dame Baseball team exploded to an 11-2 start in 2020 before the season was abruptly cut short due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. What made this start to the season even more impressive was that a majority of the wins came against southern schools that are able to practice outside for a majority of the fall and winter. “It's really impressive what our guys were able to do," said Notre Dame head coach Link Jarrett. "Our entire preseason is done in the confines of the indoor facility at Loftus. We basically have a football field. Then we have our indoor cages which we share with softball. Baseball and softball are in a very unique situation in terms of we're training on a space that's not really designed for our field."

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame Baseball official Twitter account.

While both sports are stuck inside, the average collegiate centerfield fence is roughly 200 feet farther from home plate than it is on a softball field. "Softball, because their field is smaller, they can scrimmage a little bit easier than we can," Jarrett said. "We really can't scrimmage in our indoor facility. The way our guys transition from our preseason into actual competition was really was impressive, and I'm proud of our coaching staff and the players for executing the things that we worked on.” But where most baseball fans and coaches would see this situation as a disadvantage, Jarrett and his staff focused on finding the silver lining. The fall, winter and early spring weather at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, where Jarrett was the head coach for seven years prior to taking the same position at Notre Dame, is certainly warmer than it is in South Bend, but that doesn't mean the conditions are always ideal, either. According to Jarrett, this can make it hard to plan practice even a day in advance.

"Where I came from in North Carolina, you might have a week or so where your field was damp, frozen, muddy and you couldn't get out there or you really didn't have the capability to know what you were going to be able to do until you assessed the field that afternoon," he said. "Well, in this case, it was great knowing that for these two hours we can do A, B, C, D and that's going to be a really good workout. "Even though you're inside, the consistency of knowing you could plan it out and go do it was awesome." A big focus during those well-planned and executed indoor practices? Baserunning. No wonder the team is fourth out of 298 division one baseball teams in stolen bases per game. Included in Jarrett's baserunning lessons were how and when to steal home, a situation that came to fruition in the third contest of the series against North Carolina when freshman Jack Brannigan reached third base in the seventh inning of a close ballgame.