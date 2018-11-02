Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-02 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Irish 2020 Safety Target Lathan Ransom Is 'Very Focused And Dedicated'

Bmqm0qijpujp7hb1gqyy
Rivals.com
Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic sits at 10-0 heading into a first round matchup in the Conference 4A playoffs.A major part of the team’s success is Notre Dame 2020 safety target Lathan Ransom. Ac...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}