Today would mark four weeks of the spring evaluation period, which runs through mid-April to the end of May. The cancellation of college coaches on the road is hurting some prospects who are not on the radar, but for other recruits, such as Philadelphia St. Joseph’s class of 2022 cornerback Keenan Nelson Jr., it has not been a negative. In fact, his recruitment has blown up. Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Penn State have offered the 6-0, 190-pounder in recent weeks.

Nelson enjoyed his conversation with Notre Dame assistant coach Terry Joseph a couple weeks ago, which resulted in a new offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“It’s different not being able to see the coaches face to face, but it’s all been going well for me,” Nelson said. “I’m trying to stay focused on school and getting my workouts in.

“It’s crazy how it can blow up so fast. I didn’t expect it to be like that.” The offer Nelson earned from the Fighting Irish April 27 didn’t surprise him, though. “I had been talking to them a lot, keeping in contact,” Nelson noted. “It wasn’t that much of a surprise; I felt like I might get it. I felt good about it because we were talking and they liked me a lot. “I know they have a great academic program and they’re near Chicago.”