Introducing Keenan Nelson Jr., A 2022 Notre Dame Cornerback Target
Today would mark four weeks of the spring evaluation period, which runs through mid-April to the end of May.
The cancellation of college coaches on the road is hurting some prospects who are not on the radar, but for other recruits, such as Philadelphia St. Joseph’s class of 2022 cornerback Keenan Nelson Jr., it has not been a negative.
In fact, his recruitment has blown up. Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Penn State have offered the 6-0, 190-pounder in recent weeks.
“It’s different not being able to see the coaches face to face, but it’s all been going well for me,” Nelson said. “I’m trying to stay focused on school and getting my workouts in.
“It’s crazy how it can blow up so fast. I didn’t expect it to be like that.”
The offer Nelson earned from the Fighting Irish April 27 didn’t surprise him, though.
“I had been talking to them a lot, keeping in contact,” Nelson noted. “It wasn’t that much of a surprise; I felt like I might get it. I felt good about it because we were talking and they liked me a lot.
“I know they have a great academic program and they’re near Chicago.”
Nelson received the offer from Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph.
“He was talking to me about how he likes my game at corner and wants me to come up to Notre Dame to check it out,” Nelson said. “He likes that I'm an aggressive corner, and I like when people see that. I don’t want to be a ‘pretty’ corner. I want to to get aggressive.”
Nelson has only visited Rutgers and had planned to visit a handful of schools before the coronavirus pandemic shut down travel.
When asked what Nelson is looking for in a school, he said, “Great academics, a brotherhood on and off the football field and being able to go to the coaching staff with any help you need.”
