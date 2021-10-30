Intriguing Utah ATH breaks down recent Notre Dame official visit

Notre Dame offered Park City (Utah) High class of 2022 athlete Carson Tabaracci a scholarship Sept. 16 and started discussions with him about hosting him for an official visit shortly thereafter. The Fighting Irish staff brought in the 6-2, 230-pounder for its marquee visit weekend of the fall when they battled USC and won 31-16. Tabaracci had high praises of the visit weekend the coaches put on for him. “It was really good,” he said. “We flew out there after my game Friday night, and early morning, I got to talk to the coaches, then see them beat USC, which was good. I got to go in the locker room after the game which was really cool. I got to see what they were all about.

The 6-2, 230-pounder was in South Bend to see the Fighting Irish defeat USC 31-16. (Rivals.com)

“The program speaks for itself academically and football-wise.” Tabaracci didn’t leave South Bend until Monday morning, so on Sunday, he toured campus, had meetings with the coaching staff, had dinner with the coaches and more. Sitting down with head coach Brian Kelly was a highlight of the trip. “He’s such a winning coach and broke the record [for most wins as Notre Dame head coach] this season,” noted Tabaracci. “It was nice hearing his thoughts on where the program is going and why he wants me to be a part of it.” Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian has been leading the charge in the Irish’s pursuit of Tabaracci. “Coach Polian is awesome,” the nation’s No. 42 “athlete” added. “He’s obviously the main guy who has been recruiting me. He always tells me good reasons about why I should be a part of the program and how it speaks for itself. It is always good talks with him.”