Interview: OL Aamil Wagner from the All-American Bowl

Offensive lineman Aamil Wagner discusses his fellow Notre Dame signees at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, how the Irish class stuck together through a head coaching change, the potential of playing for Harry Hiestand if he's named offensive line coach, his reaction to the Fiesta Bowl loss and preparing for his freshman season.

Contrary to the way the question was posed, Hiestand has not yet been hired by Notre Dame. The Inside ND Sports staff does believe that's the way the coaching search is heading.

- Interview by Rivals Director of Operations Josh Helmholdt