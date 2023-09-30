For the better part of the second half of Notre Dame’s road test and resiliency check at Duke on Saturday night, the 17th-ranked Blue Devils found a way to push No. 11 Notre Dame around in the trenches, the very area of emphasis ND coach Marcus Freeman’s has forged as the identity for his program.

And then, Notre Dame pushed back.

And saved its season, or at least keeping alive the ending for it aht Irish fans had hoped for when longtime Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman transferred to Notre Dame in January.

With key missing pieces in the passing game and facing relentless pressure, Hartman gutted and guided the Irish 95 yards on 10 plays in the closing minutes of the game as the Irish rallied for a 21-14 victory, their 30th straight win over ACC competition in regular-season play.

Running back Audric Estimé covered the final 30 yards, breaking out of a game-long funk for the go-ahead scoring run with 31 seconds left.

Freshman Rico Flores Jr. caught the two-point conversion pass. And defensive tackle Howard Cross III strip-sacked Duke QB Riley Leonard on Duke’s final gasp to counterpunch, with Marist Liufau recovering to seal the victory.

During the game-winning drive, Hartman converted a third-and-10 with a 19-yard pass to tight end Mitchell Evans after 10 straight third-down whiffs. And later in the drive, he converted a fourth-and-16, taking this snap at the Duke 47 with 51 seconds left and scrambling 17 yards for the first down. After spiking the ball to stop the clock with 38 seconds left, Hartman handed off the ball to Estimé, who took care of the rest.

The long list of imperfections that needs to be cleaned up starts with 12 penalties for 70 yards, but Notre Dame (5-1) rose to the occasion in the moments when it needed to.

Former Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko, now in his second season as Duke’s head coach, saw his Blue Devils fall to 4-1.