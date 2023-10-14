There are details to nitpick, an offense that was more opportunistic than overwhelming, and the unknown of what Saturday night’s 48-20 clobbering of No. 10 USC will actually lead to as far as a postseason game trajectory.

But in terms of building program culture and defining Marcus Freeman as a head coach, the most lopsided takedown of a top 10 team in 28 seasons by the nation’s 21st-ranked team at Notre Dame Stadium arrested a narrative that seemed to paint the ND program evolving into Nebraska.

It all started with defense.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden crafted perhaps the best game plan reigning Heisman Trophy winner has to face in his two seasons at USC since transferring from Oklahoma after his freshman year and perhaps inclusive of that. Linebacker JD Bertrand and safety Xavier Watts were among the many standouts who executed it to near perfection.

Notre Dame (6-2) held the nation’s leading scoring team (51.8) to more than 30 points below its season average after USC came out of the gate as the first Trojan squad to score 42 points or more in each of its first six games.

The Irish coaxed five turnovers and sacked Williams six times. His 100.0 pass-efficiency rating was barely above his career low and less than half of his nation’s-neest 206.4 coming into the game.

Among the non-defensive highlights was Chris Tyree’s 46-yard TD reception from Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé’s two rushing TDs and Jadarian Price’s 99-yard kickoff return.