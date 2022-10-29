The identity Marcus Freeman envisioned for his first Notre Dame football team finally moved from concept to reality Saturday at Syracuse.

The Irish offensive and defensive lines dominated when it mattered, and sometimes when it didn’t, and offset another regressive performance by quarterback Drew Pyne in a 41-24 upset of the No. 16 Orange at the JMA Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Notre Dame’s special teams chipped in with its modern school-record-breaking fifth blocked punt of the year, setting up a two-yard scoring run by Audric Estimé, who had a redemptive Saturday of his own after being benched last week against UNLV with fumblitis.

Estimé rushed for 123 yards on 20 fumble-free carries and two TDs for the Irish (5-3) in the most impressive game to date of the Freeman coaching era. Overall, ND outrushed Syracuse (6-2), 246-61.

Al Golden’s defense had a hiccup in the third quarter, allowing 118 yards with backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson running the show. But with interceptions from Marist Liufau and Brandon Joseph — and another by Joseph wiped out by an offsides penalty —and a smothering first-half performance when Syracuse starting QB Garrett Shrader was in the game, this represented real progress for a unit that’s yo-yoed between encouraging and meh for most of the season.