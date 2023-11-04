Notre Dame doesn’t have a call-in radio show, in which Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is on the receiving end.

If the ND football program did, it would be a big-picture theme, centering on the squandering of transfer portal quarterback Sam Hartman by being paired with a promoted offensive coordinator, Gerad Parker, who can’t escape his own growing pains fast enough.

And it would be completely justified.

A year after Hartman threw for six touchdowns against Clemson in a double-overtime shootout loss, the sixth-year, 24-year-old QB connected on zero touchdowns, threw two picks and completed just 43 percent of his passes, against an admittedly stellar (but diluted) Tigers defense.

Even some late heroics by the Notre Dame defense couldn’t ignite a late comeback as Clemson prevailed, 31-23, Saturday at Memorial Stadium, ending the conversation for a possible New Year’s Six bowl destination for the Irish (7-3).

Clemson, 5-4 on the season, is now 63-3 at Death Valley in the past decade, encompassing the College Football Playoff Era.

Hartman finished 13-of-30 for 146 yards, throwing the final pass left-handed under pressure on a fourth-and-10 play from the ND 42-yard line. The desperation heave, intended for running back Audric Estimé, hit the turf with 58 seconds left.

Parker had some challenges to overcome. The Irish lost junior tight end Mitchell Evans, ND’s leading receiver, in their previous game against Pitt to a season-ending ACL tear. And junior wide receiver Jayden Thomas never got off the ND sideline.

But Tommy Rees’ successor, promoted from his sole role in 2022 as a tight ends coach, hasn’t been able to sustain an evolutionary stretch in his play-calling or play concepts once opposing defensive coordinators started to create a book on him and force him to counterpunch.

And this against a Clemson defense missing three starters and several other key contributors.

The Irish did outgain Clemson’s offense (329-285) and edged the Tigers in the run game (183-176), but Notre Dame committed three turnovers — including a muffed punt, went 3-for-14 in trying to convent on third down, 0-for-1 on fourth down and settled for three early field goals instead of getting TDs on those possessions.