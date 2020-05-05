Insider: What's Next For 2021 Notre Dame Running Back Recruiting?
Notre Dame went hard after Matthews (N.C.) Weddington class of 2021 running back Will Shipley for the past year, but the four-star prospect announced his commitment to Clemson on Tuesday afternoon.
What are Notre Dame's options at running back in recruiting moving forward? BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer sorts through the latest after talking with various sources close to the Irish football program.
— With Notre Dame making its push for Shipley over the past few months, the Irish started to slide with West Bloomfield (Mich.) High’s Donovan Edwards, but never left the recruitment. How likely it is that Lance Taylor and Co. are able to get back in the thick of things for Edwards is unknown at this point, but a source on the Notre Dame side of things tells me that the Irish are going to come after him hard now.
They will explain to Edwards that they always continued to recruit him, which is very much true. Interestingly enough, Edwards was closely watching Shipley’s recruitment, as the Tigers had started expressing more interest in the Detroit-area star. If Shipley picked Notre Dame, then Clemson was expected to offer Edwards and enter the race for him.
