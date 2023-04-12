“I understand how that program works,” said Lafaele, Botelho’s position coach during Honolulu Saint Louis’ Hawaii state championship run in 2019, his trainer whenever he goes back to Hawaii and his mentor 24/7.

Highly recruited, with more star-system pedigree than his predecessor at the vyper end, 2022 All-American and ND all-time sacks leader Isaiah Foskey , the 6-3, 255-pound Honolulu native spent his first three years at Notre Dame more rumor than reality.

If he could only get out of his own way.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — What Mike Lafaele saw in Jordan Botelho three years ago, when his Notre Dame football career almost truncated before it really got started, was a young man who wanted to impact others.

“It’s the best of the best. I know he’s come a long way in his maturity off the field and his character within the locker room. I’m just excited for what he’s going to do this year. I feel like it’s going to be a movie, something crazy. I’m excited for him. I’ve been waiting for this and, more importantly, so has he.

“I’m glad he stayed. We’ve had conversations about timelines and being realistic about stuff. He believes in that school. He believes in coach [Marcus] Freeman. He believes in his teammates. He said, ‘Ah coach, this is where I want to be.’

“I said, ‘Well, then go get it, man.’”

At Wednesday morning’s spring practice No. 9 of 15, impromptu opened up to the media, the senior looked the part of a burgeoning player looking to lock down a starting spot, and having to go against two of ND’s most talented players to do so, tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher.

“Through my experiences here, I definitely learned a lot,” Botelho said after practice Wednesday in his first interview with the ND media in more than three years. “I definitely had many mistakes, but I feel like they helped me grow as a person into the man that I am now.”

And in the next breath admitting there were times when even he wondered if he’d ever get to this point without starting over somewhere else.

“I would say my mom (Val-Oh Botelho) is a great example,” Botelho said, when asked about his perseverance. “She works very hard, and I know she has many setbacks too, but she just kept going. And she's done a great job.

“So, I kind of modeled myself after her and just try my best and never give up. Like I said, I feel like everything you go through just helps you to become a man every day.”

Added Lafale, “He could have walked away, but it’s not in him. He’s not a quitter. I think he has a vision for himself, what he can accomplish, and I think he’s starting to figure it out, put the pieces together. I think you saw it a little bit last year.”

Defensive coordinator Al Golden and D-line coach Al Washington in midseason saw enough of a surge in practices from Botelho, they moved Justin Ademilola from rotating with Foskey to a more prominent role at the field end spot.

Botelho moved up behind Foskey to No. 2 on the depth chart into the rotational role. And when Foskey opted out of the Dec, 30 Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina to focus on the NFL Draft, Botelho got the start.

He accrued nine of his 11 tackles in 2022 and all 6.5 of his tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks coming in the final six games of the season. He also blocked a punt in Notre Dame’s 35-14 upset of Clemson on Nov. 5.

“Jordan just has to take care of Jordan,” Washington said of Botelho’s next step. “Take care of his business. Take care of his body. Take care of the things that are important to him. Keep the main thing the main thing, and everything else will take care of itself.

“He’s a great kid. He works his tail off. He really cares, and he’s really matured and really made a point to go for it. He could’ve gone any other way but forward with it and he decided to go forward with it.”