Notre Dame football released Monday its official depth chart for its fourth game of the season. The No. 9 Irish (3-0) will host Central Michigan (1-1) in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock).

Notre Dame left mike linebacker JD Bertrand on the official depth chart despite remaining in concussion protocol following Saturday's 45-24 victory at NC State. Bertrand's status for this Saturday's game will be determined later in the week.

Running back Devyn Ford, who entered concussion protocol during the Tennessee State game on Sept. 2, is expected to be available to play this Saturday, head coach Marcus Freeman said.

