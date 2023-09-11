News More News
ago football Edit

Notre Dame football depth chart projection for Central Michigan game

Notre Dame tight end Holden Staes (13) celebrates a touchdown reception against Tennessee State.
Notre Dame tight end Holden Staes (13) celebrates a touchdown reception against Tennessee State. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Inside ND Sports
Staff

Notre Dame football released Monday its official depth chart for its fourth game of the season. The No. 9 Irish (3-0) will host Central Michigan (1-1) in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock).

Notre Dame left mike linebacker JD Bertrand on the official depth chart despite remaining in concussion protocol following Saturday's 45-24 victory at NC State. Bertrand's status for this Saturday's game will be determined later in the week.

Running back Devyn Ford, who entered concussion protocol during the Tennessee State game on Sept. 2, is expected to be available to play this Saturday, head coach Marcus Freeman said.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Notre Dame's official depth chart only runs two deep at certain positions and might not give the complete picture of the moving pieces that come into play during the season. So Inside ND Sports provides a projected depth chart that goes beyond the two-deeps based on conversations with Freeman, his coaching staff, players, others in the know and observations from practice.

Heights and weights were last updated at the beginning of preseason camp on July 26. The word "OR" indicates a dead heat on the depth chart between that player and the player listed directly below him.

OFFENSE

Field Receiver
No. Player Ht. Wt. Year

5

Tobias Merriweather

6-4

204

So./So.

17

Rico Flores Jr.

6-1

205

Fr./Fr.

14

Braylon James

6-2

202

Fr./Fr.

29

Matt Salerno-x

6-1

199

Gr./Sr.+

11

KK Smith-x

6-0

168

Fr./Fr.

x-Injured player not expected to be available for Saturday's game
Slot Receiver
No. Player Height Weight Year

4

Chris Tyree

5-10

192

Sr./Sr.

19

Jaden Greathouse

6-1

204

Fr./Fr.

80

Jordan Faison

6-0

182

Fr./Fr.

29

Matt Salerno-x

6-1

199

Gr./Sr.+

Left Tackle
No. Player Height Weight Year

76

Joe Alt

6-8

322

Jr./Jr.

79

Tosh Baker

6-8

317

Sr./Jr.

77

Ty Chan

6-5

308

So./Fr.
Left Guard
No. Player Height Weight Year

78

Pat Coogan

6-5

303

Jr./So.

74

Billy Schrauth

6-5

311

So./Fr.

56

Charles Jagusah

6-7

330

Fr./Fr.

55

Chris Terek

6-5

316

Fr./Fr.
Center
No. Player Height Weight Year

52

Zeke Correll

6-3

306

Gr./Sr.

70

Ashton Craig

6-4

307

So./Fr.

74

Joe Otting

6-3

289

Fr./Fr.
Right Guard
No. Player Height Weight Year

50

Rocco Spindler

6-5

314

Jr./So.

73

Andrew Kristofic

6-5

305

Gr./Sr.

72

Sam Pendleton

6-4

314

Fr./Fr.
Right Tackle
No. Player Height Weight Year

54

Blake Fisher

6-6

315

Jr./Jr.

59

Aamil Wagner

6-6

288

So./Fr.

75

Sullivan Absher

6-7

325

Fr./Fr.

68

Michael Carmody-x

6-6

291

Sr./Jr.
Tight End
No. Player Height Weight Year

88

Mitchell Evans

6-5

251

Jr./Jr.

13

Holden Staes

6-4

242

So./So.

38

Davis Sherwood

6-3

238

Jr./Jr.

87

Cooper Flanagan

6-6

262

Fr./Fr.

9

Eli Raridon-x

6-7

250

So./So.

84

Kevin Bauman-x

6-5

256

Sr./Jr.

Boundary Receiver
No. Player Height Weight Year

83

Jayden Thomas

6-2

221

Jr./So.

0

Deion Colzie

6-5

210

Jr./Jr.

14

Braylon James

6-2

202

Fr./Fr.
Quarterback
No. Player Height Weight Year

10

Sam Hartman

6-1

212

Gr./Sr.+

18

Steve Angeli

6-2

211

So./Fr.

8

Kenny Minchey

6-2

219

Fr./Fr.

16

Dylan Devezin

6-1

222

So./So.
Running Back
No. Player Height Weight Year

7

Audric Estimé

6-0

233

Jr./Jr.

3

Gi'Bran Payne OR

5-9

208

So./Fr.

24

Jadarian Price OR

5-11

206

So./Fr.

12

Jeremiyah Love OR

6-0

197

Fr./Fr.

22

Devyn Ford-y

5-11

200

Gr./Sr.
y-Denotes player in the concussion protocol. Ford is expected to be available for Saturday's game.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE


DEFENSE

Vyper End
No. Player Height Weight Year

12

Jordan Botelho

6-3

264

Sr./Sr.

44

Junior Tuihalamaka

6-2

254

So./So.

40

Joshua Burnham

6-4

248

So./So.

51

Boubacar Traore

6-4

237

Fr./Fr.

96

Cole Aubrey

6-1

230

Gr./Sr.+
Defensive Tackle
No. Player Height Weight Year

99

Rylie Mills

6-5

296

Sr./Sr.

47

Jason Onye

6-5

292

Jr./So.

41

Donovan Hinish

6-2

280

So./Fr.

95

Tyson Ford

6-4

274

So./Fr.

93

Armel Mukam

6-4

280

Fr./Fr.

Nose Guard
No. Player Height Weight Year

56

Howard Cross III

6-1

280

Gr./Sr.

41

Donovan Hinish OR

6-2

280

So./Fr

92

Aiden Keanaaina

6-3

312

Sr./Jr

98

Devan Houstan

6-4

292

Fr./Fr.

97

Gabriel Rubio-x

6-5

306

Jr./So.
Field End
No. Player Height Weight Year

1

Javontae Jean-Baptiste OR

6-5

260

Gr./Sr.+

31

Nana Osafo-Mensah

6-3

264

Gr./Sr.

40

Joshuan Burnham

6-4

248

So./Fr.

95

Tyson Ford

6-4

279

So./Fr.

17

Brenan Vernon

6-5

259

Fr./Fr.

91

Aiden Gobaira-x

6-4

256

So./Fr.
Rover
No. Player Height Weight Year

24

Jack Kiser

6-2

232

Gr./Sr.

3

Jaylen Sneed

6-1

223

So./Fr.

23

Jaiden Ausberry

6-0

224

Fr./Fr.
Weakside Linebacker
No. Player Height Weight Year

8

Marist Liufau

6-2

239

Gr./Sr.

23

Jaiden Ausberry

6-0

224

Fr./Fr.

3

Jaylen Sneed

6-1

223

So./Fr.

25

Preston Zinter

6-2

232

Fr./Fr.
Middle Linebacker
No. Player Height Weight Year

27

JD Bertrand-y

6-1

233

Gr./Sr.

34

Drayk Bowen

6-2

234

Fr./Fr.

42

Nolan Ziegler-x

6-3

234

So./Fr.

y-Denotes player in concussion protocol. Bertrand's status for Saturday remains to be determined.
Boundary Cornerback
No. Player Height Weight Year

20

Benjamin Morrison

6-0

185

So./So.

6

Clarence Lewis OR

6-0

202

Sr./Sr.

29

Christian Gray

6-0

189

Fr./Fr.

15

Ryan Barnes

6-2

190

Jr./So.
Left Safety
No. Player Height Weight Year

2

DJ Brown

6-2

202

Gr./Sr.+

9

Antonio Carter II

6-0

207

Gr./Sr.

13

Thomas Harper

5-11

195

Gr./Sr.+

22

Ben Minich

6-0

193

Fr./Fr.

28

Luke Talich

6-4

198

Fr./Fr.
Right Safety
No. Player Height Weight Year

0

Xavier Watts

6-0

204

Sr./Jr.

11

Ramon Henderson

6-1

196

Sr./Sr.

21

Adon Shuler

6-0

208

Fr./Fr.
Field Cornerback
No. Player Height Weight Year

5

Cam Hart

6-3

207

Gr./Sr.

7

Jaden Mickey

6-0

181

So./So.

18

Chance Tucker

6-0

184

Jr./So.

16

Micah Bell

5-10

173

Fr./Fr.
Nickel
No. Player Height Weight Year

13

Thomas Harper

5-11

193

Gr./Sr.+

6

Clarence Lewis

6-0

202

Sr./Sr.

16

Micah Bell

5-10

173

Fr./Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-Kicker
No. Player Height Weight Year

32

Spencer Shrader

6-2

200

Gr./Sr.+

92

Zac Yoakam

5-8

188

So./So.
Punter
No. Player Height Weight Year

14

Bryce McFerson

6-2

197

So./Fr.

43

Ben Krimm

6-1

204

Gr./Sr.

31

Bryan Dowd

6-3

175

Sr./Sr.
Kickoffs
No. Player Height Weight Year

32

Spencer Shrader

6-2

200

Gr./Sr.+

92

Zac Yoakam

5-8

188

So./So.

48

Marcello Diomede

6-0

185

Fr./Fr.
Holder
No. Player Height Weight Year

16

Dylan Devezin

6-1

222

So./So.

14

Bryce McFerson

6-2

197

So./Fr.
Long Snapper
No. Player Height Weight Year

65

Michael Vinson

6-2

242

Gr./Sr.+

51

Rino Monteforte

5-7

195

So./Fr.
Kickoff Returns
No. Player Height Weight Year

24

Jadarian Price

5-10

206

So./Fr.

12

Jeremiyah Love

6-0

197

Fr./Fr.

4

Chris Tyree

5-10

192

Sr./Sr.

22

Devyn Ford-y

5-11

200

Gr./Sr.
y-Denotes player in concussion protocol. Ford is expected to be available for Saturday's game.
Punt Returns
No. Player Height Weight Year

4

Chris Tyree

5-10

192

Sr./Sr.

7

Jaden Mickey

6-0

181

So./So.

19

Jaden Greathouse

6-1

204

Fr./Fr.

80

Jordan Faison

6-0

182

Fr./Fr.

29

Matt Salerno-x

6-1

199

Gr./Sr+

+-Denotes player exercising extra year of eligibility through COVID exemption.

x-Denotes injured player not expected to be available for the upcoming game.

y-Denotes player in concussion protocol.

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}