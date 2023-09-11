Notre Dame football depth chart projection for Central Michigan game
Notre Dame football released Monday its official depth chart for its fourth game of the season. The No. 9 Irish (3-0) will host Central Michigan (1-1) in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock).
Notre Dame left mike linebacker JD Bertrand on the official depth chart despite remaining in concussion protocol following Saturday's 45-24 victory at NC State. Bertrand's status for this Saturday's game will be determined later in the week.
Running back Devyn Ford, who entered concussion protocol during the Tennessee State game on Sept. 2, is expected to be available to play this Saturday, head coach Marcus Freeman said.
Notre Dame's official depth chart only runs two deep at certain positions and might not give the complete picture of the moving pieces that come into play during the season. So Inside ND Sports provides a projected depth chart that goes beyond the two-deeps based on conversations with Freeman, his coaching staff, players, others in the know and observations from practice.
Heights and weights were last updated at the beginning of preseason camp on July 26. The word "OR" indicates a dead heat on the depth chart between that player and the player listed directly below him.
OFFENSE
|No.
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|
5
|
Tobias Merriweather
|
6-4
|
204
|
So./So.
|
17
|
Rico Flores Jr.
|
6-1
|
205
|
Fr./Fr.
|
14
|
Braylon James
|
6-2
|
202
|
Fr./Fr.
|
29
|
Matt Salerno-x
|
6-1
|
199
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
11
|
KK Smith-x
|
6-0
|
168
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
4
|
Chris Tyree
|
5-10
|
192
|
Sr./Sr.
|
19
|
Jaden Greathouse
|
6-1
|
204
|
Fr./Fr.
|
80
|
Jordan Faison
|
6-0
|
182
|
Fr./Fr.
|
29
|
Matt Salerno-x
|
6-1
|
199
|
Gr./Sr.+
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
76
|
Joe Alt
|
6-8
|
322
|
Jr./Jr.
|
79
|
Tosh Baker
|
6-8
|
317
|
Sr./Jr.
|
77
|
Ty Chan
|
6-5
|
308
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
78
|
Pat Coogan
|
6-5
|
303
|
Jr./So.
|
74
|
Billy Schrauth
|
6-5
|
311
|
So./Fr.
|
56
|
Charles Jagusah
|
6-7
|
330
|
Fr./Fr.
|
55
|
Chris Terek
|
6-5
|
316
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
52
|
Zeke Correll
|
6-3
|
306
|
Gr./Sr.
|
70
|
Ashton Craig
|
6-4
|
307
|
So./Fr.
|
74
|
Joe Otting
|
6-3
|
289
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
50
|
Rocco Spindler
|
6-5
|
314
|
Jr./So.
|
73
|
Andrew Kristofic
|
6-5
|
305
|
Gr./Sr.
|
72
|
Sam Pendleton
|
6-4
|
314
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
54
|
Blake Fisher
|
6-6
|
315
|
Jr./Jr.
|
59
|
Aamil Wagner
|
6-6
|
288
|
So./Fr.
|
75
|
Sullivan Absher
|
6-7
|
325
|
Fr./Fr.
|
68
|
Michael Carmody-x
|
6-6
|
291
|
Sr./Jr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
88
|
Mitchell Evans
|
6-5
|
251
|
Jr./Jr.
|
13
|
Holden Staes
|
6-4
|
242
|
So./So.
|
38
|
Davis Sherwood
|
6-3
|
238
|
Jr./Jr.
|
87
|
Cooper Flanagan
|
6-6
|
262
|
Fr./Fr.
|
9
|
Eli Raridon-x
|
6-7
|
250
|
So./So.
|
84
|
Kevin Bauman-x
|
6-5
|
256
|
Sr./Jr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
83
|
Jayden Thomas
|
6-2
|
221
|
Jr./So.
|
0
|
Deion Colzie
|
6-5
|
210
|
Jr./Jr.
|
14
|
Braylon James
|
6-2
|
202
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
10
|
Sam Hartman
|
6-1
|
212
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
18
|
Steve Angeli
|
6-2
|
211
|
So./Fr.
|
8
|
Kenny Minchey
|
6-2
|
219
|
Fr./Fr.
|
16
|
Dylan Devezin
|
6-1
|
222
|
So./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
7
|
Audric Estimé
|
6-0
|
233
|
Jr./Jr.
|
3
|
Gi'Bran Payne OR
|
5-9
|
208
|
So./Fr.
|
24
|
Jadarian Price OR
|
5-11
|
206
|
So./Fr.
|
12
|
Jeremiyah Love OR
|
6-0
|
197
|
Fr./Fr.
|
22
|
Devyn Ford-y
|
5-11
|
200
|
Gr./Sr.
DEFENSE
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
12
|
Jordan Botelho
|
6-3
|
264
|
Sr./Sr.
|
44
|
Junior Tuihalamaka
|
6-2
|
254
|
So./So.
|
40
|
Joshua Burnham
|
6-4
|
248
|
So./So.
|
51
|
Boubacar Traore
|
6-4
|
237
|
Fr./Fr.
|
96
|
Cole Aubrey
|
6-1
|
230
|
Gr./Sr.+
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
99
|
Rylie Mills
|
6-5
|
296
|
Sr./Sr.
|
47
|
Jason Onye
|
6-5
|
292
|
Jr./So.
|
41
|
Donovan Hinish
|
6-2
|
280
|
So./Fr.
|
95
|
Tyson Ford
|
6-4
|
274
|
So./Fr.
|
93
|
Armel Mukam
|
6-4
|
280
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
56
|
Howard Cross III
|
6-1
|
280
|
Gr./Sr.
|
41
|
Donovan Hinish OR
|
6-2
|
280
|
So./Fr
|
92
|
Aiden Keanaaina
|
6-3
|
312
|
Sr./Jr
|
98
|
Devan Houstan
|
6-4
|
292
|
Fr./Fr.
|
97
|
Gabriel Rubio-x
|
6-5
|
306
|
Jr./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
1
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste OR
|
6-5
|
260
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
31
|
Nana Osafo-Mensah
|
6-3
|
264
|
Gr./Sr.
|
40
|
Joshuan Burnham
|
6-4
|
248
|
So./Fr.
|
95
|
Tyson Ford
|
6-4
|
279
|
So./Fr.
|
17
|
Brenan Vernon
|
6-5
|
259
|
Fr./Fr.
|
91
|
Aiden Gobaira-x
|
6-4
|
256
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
24
|
Jack Kiser
|
6-2
|
232
|
Gr./Sr.
|
3
|
Jaylen Sneed
|
6-1
|
223
|
So./Fr.
|
23
|
Jaiden Ausberry
|
6-0
|
224
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
8
|
Marist Liufau
|
6-2
|
239
|
Gr./Sr.
|
23
|
Jaiden Ausberry
|
6-0
|
224
|
Fr./Fr.
|
3
|
Jaylen Sneed
|
6-1
|
223
|
So./Fr.
|
25
|
Preston Zinter
|
6-2
|
232
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
27
|
JD Bertrand-y
|
6-1
|
233
|
Gr./Sr.
|
34
|
Drayk Bowen
|
6-2
|
234
|
Fr./Fr.
|
42
|
Nolan Ziegler-x
|
6-3
|
234
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
20
|
Benjamin Morrison
|
6-0
|
185
|
So./So.
|
6
|
Clarence Lewis OR
|
6-0
|
202
|
Sr./Sr.
|
29
|
Christian Gray
|
6-0
|
189
|
Fr./Fr.
|
15
|
Ryan Barnes
|
6-2
|
190
|
Jr./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
2
|
DJ Brown
|
6-2
|
202
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
9
|
Antonio Carter II
|
6-0
|
207
|
Gr./Sr.
|
13
|
Thomas Harper
|
5-11
|
195
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
22
|
Ben Minich
|
6-0
|
193
|
Fr./Fr.
|
28
|
Luke Talich
|
6-4
|
198
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
0
|
Xavier Watts
|
6-0
|
204
|
Sr./Jr.
|
11
|
Ramon Henderson
|
6-1
|
196
|
Sr./Sr.
|
21
|
Adon Shuler
|
6-0
|
208
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
5
|
Cam Hart
|
6-3
|
207
|
Gr./Sr.
|
7
|
Jaden Mickey
|
6-0
|
181
|
So./So.
|
18
|
Chance Tucker
|
6-0
|
184
|
Jr./So.
|
16
|
Micah Bell
|
5-10
|
173
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
13
|
Thomas Harper
|
5-11
|
193
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
6
|
Clarence Lewis
|
6-0
|
202
|
Sr./Sr.
|
16
|
Micah Bell
|
5-10
|
173
|
Fr./Fr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
32
|
Spencer Shrader
|
6-2
|
200
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
92
|
Zac Yoakam
|
5-8
|
188
|
So./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
14
|
Bryce McFerson
|
6-2
|
197
|
So./Fr.
|
43
|
Ben Krimm
|
6-1
|
204
|
Gr./Sr.
|
31
|
Bryan Dowd
|
6-3
|
175
|
Sr./Sr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
32
|
Spencer Shrader
|
6-2
|
200
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
92
|
Zac Yoakam
|
5-8
|
188
|
So./So.
|
48
|
Marcello Diomede
|
6-0
|
185
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
16
|
Dylan Devezin
|
6-1
|
222
|
So./So.
|
14
|
Bryce McFerson
|
6-2
|
197
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
65
|
Michael Vinson
|
6-2
|
242
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
51
|
Rino Monteforte
|
5-7
|
195
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
24
|
Jadarian Price
|
5-10
|
206
|
So./Fr.
|
12
|
Jeremiyah Love
|
6-0
|
197
|
Fr./Fr.
|
4
|
Chris Tyree
|
5-10
|
192
|
Sr./Sr.
|
22
|
Devyn Ford-y
|
5-11
|
200
|
Gr./Sr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
4
|
Chris Tyree
|
5-10
|
192
|
Sr./Sr.
|
7
|
Jaden Mickey
|
6-0
|
181
|
So./So.
|
19
|
Jaden Greathouse
|
6-1
|
204
|
Fr./Fr.
|
80
|
Jordan Faison
|
6-0
|
182
|
Fr./Fr.
|
29
|
Matt Salerno-x
|
6-1
|
199
|
Gr./Sr+
+-Denotes player exercising extra year of eligibility through COVID exemption.
x-Denotes injured player not expected to be available for the upcoming game.
y-Denotes player in concussion protocol.
---------------------------------------------------------------
