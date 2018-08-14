Notre Dame's offensive line class added a major piece this summer landing Cincinnati Anderson product Zeke Correll over the likes of Ohio State, Clemson and Stanford.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder became a top target in his class for the Irish staff last October following a game visit where he picked up his offer. Notre Dame continued pushing hard for the talented Midwest offensive lineman receiving multiple unofficial visits in the spring.

Correll built an early relationship with then-Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand after landing his offer, but quickly connected with Jeff Quinn once he took over. That squashed any doubts Correll may have had once Hiestand departed to the NFL.