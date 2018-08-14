Inside Look: OL Zeke Correll
Notre Dame's offensive line class added a major piece this summer landing Cincinnati Anderson product Zeke Correll over the likes of Ohio State, Clemson and Stanford.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder became a top target in his class for the Irish staff last October following a game visit where he picked up his offer. Notre Dame continued pushing hard for the talented Midwest offensive lineman receiving multiple unofficial visits in the spring.
Correll built an early relationship with then-Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand after landing his offer, but quickly connected with Jeff Quinn once he took over. That squashed any doubts Correll may have had once Hiestand departed to the NFL.
An official visit this summer sealed the deal for Notre Dame showing Correll, in his mind, that South Bend is the best place for his future student-athlete career.
Scheduled to be an early enrollee, Correll will arrive this winter aiming to make an early impact at center with senior Sam Mustipher graduating after this season.
Correll, the nation's No. 14 guard and No. 11 player in Ohio, is locked in to his commitment to the Irish and will return this fall for additional visits.
