Inside Look: OL Andrew Kristofic
Notre Dame offered 2019 offensive tackle Andrew Kristofic last December and was able to reel in his commitment four months later (April 23) following two spring visits to South Bend.
Kristofic selected the Irish over the likes of Ohio State, Clemson and Wisconsin, but he also held offers from Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.
The three-star prospect was the second offensive lineman in the Irish class following Rivals100 member John Olmstead of Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's.
Though he had not made a visit to South Bend at the time of the offer, Notre Dame appeared to be a strong contender from the beginning for Kristofic. It certainly didn't hurt that he was already good friends with his teammate and Irish 2018 quarterback signee Phil Jurkovec.
Kristofic made it to Notre Dame in late March and told BGI it was the best trip he had been on to at that point, which sealed the Irish as the team to beat. The Pennsylvanian made trips to Ohio State and Clemson in early April before another unofficial to check out the Irish program later that month. Kristofic left that trip as a Notre Dame commit.
There is no doubting the strength of Kristofic's commitment to Brian Kelly and company and will be part of what is likely to be considered one of the top offensive line hauls in the 2019 class.
