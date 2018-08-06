Notre Dame offered 2019 offensive tackle Andrew Kristofic last December and was able to reel in his commitment four months later (April 23) following two spring visits to South Bend.

Kristofic selected the Irish over the likes of Ohio State, Clemson and Wisconsin, but he also held offers from Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

The three-star prospect was the second offensive lineman in the Irish class following Rivals100 member John Olmstead of Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's.