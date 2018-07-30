Inside Look: DT Jacob Lacey
Notre Dame struck early in the 2019 class back in July 2017 landing long-time target Jacob Lacey of Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren.
The defensive tackle prospect was on the board for the Irish in June of 2016 following an impressive performance in front of the staff at Irish Invasion. Notre Dame immediately became a top contender and the likely team to beat.
Lacey picked Notre Dame over a top group of Clemson, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State and Tennessee. He also held offers from the likes of Penn State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Purdue, among others.
The four-star prospect was a frequent visitor in South Bend after receiving the offer, making multiple trips for games and during the offseason. Once he pulled the trigger, Lacey became an active recruiter for the Irish pushing hard for fellow defensive line commits NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Hunter Spears, among others.
With a year since his pledge, Lacey's commitment status is as strong as ever and continues to push for other top prospects to join Notre Dame's 2019 class.
