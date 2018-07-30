Notre Dame struck early in the 2019 class back in July 2017 landing long-time target Jacob Lacey of Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren.

The defensive tackle prospect was on the board for the Irish in June of 2016 following an impressive performance in front of the staff at Irish Invasion. Notre Dame immediately became a top contender and the likely team to beat.

Lacey picked Notre Dame over a top group of Clemson, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State and Tennessee. He also held offers from the likes of Penn State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Purdue, among others.