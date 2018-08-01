Inside Look: CB K.J. Wallace
It only took one visit to South Bend for Atlanta Lovett 2019 cornerback K.J. Wallace to believe South Bend was the best place to continue his student-athlete career on the next level.
Notre Dame offered Wallace in early January and was able to get the three-star on campus later that month for the program's first Junior Day (Jan. 27).
The 5-foot-10, 182-pounder made the call the next day on his way back home and joined the Irish class over other offers from Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Wallace was the third player to become a member of the Irish's 2019 class and currently sits as the second-longest tenured pledge behind defensive tackle Jacob Lacey.
Throughout the process, Wallace connected with the Irish staff and continues to build that bond. He made his first trip back to South Bend since his decision in June, and it only solidified his pledge. He still has his official at his disposal, which could be used during the season.
