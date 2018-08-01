It only took one visit to South Bend for Atlanta Lovett 2019 cornerback K.J. Wallace to believe South Bend was the best place to continue his student-athlete career on the next level.

Notre Dame offered Wallace in early January and was able to get the three-star on campus later that month for the program's first Junior Day (Jan. 27).

The 5-foot-10, 182-pounder made the call the next day on his way back home and joined the Irish class over other offers from Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wisconsin.