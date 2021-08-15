Inside A Notre Dame Running Back Room Set To Provide 'Lighting And Thunder'

Some problems leave you with a massive headache. Then there’s the problem Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has with the Irish running back room — too many capable ball-carriers, only one ball. Really, it’s not a problem at all. But if you do see it that way? “It’s a good problem to have,” Rees said.

Notre Dame is loaded at the position. If that’s an issue, then every college football team in the country wants to be burdened with it. The Irish have a trio of running backs returning from last year’s roster who all accomplished great feats in the 2020 season. Junior Kyren Williams was named a 2021 team captain this weekend. He’s coming off a 1,438-yard season. Sophomore Chris Tyree averaged 6.8 yards per carry as a true freshman. Over eight percent of senior C’Bo Flemister’s rushes resulted in touchdowns. If Notre Dame finds chemistry and continuity along the offensive line, there is no reason those three running backs can’t replicate their respective successes. Maybe at even higher levels, too. “Like lighting and thunder,” Williams said of himself and Tyree. “One is going to come, and the other one is going to come too. When lightning hits, you’re going to hear the thunder. I can break one off, come off the field, and he has the possibility of finishing that run off.” But again, there is only one football. Williams and Tyree can easily be satisfied as a 1-2 punch, especially if the carry splits are more even than 211 for Williams and 73 for Tyree. Those were last year’s totals. Flemister had 58. “It’s about carving out opportunities to get each of them touches,” Rees said. “It’s about being very conscientious about how we’re involving those guys. I’d be a fool not to try to get the ball to Chris Tyree. I'd be a fool not to try to get the ball to Kyren and those other backs in situations and let them go be great players because that’s who they are.”

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams looks to improve upon a stellar sophomore season. (Chad Weaver)