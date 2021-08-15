Inside A Notre Dame Running Back Room Set To Provide 'Lighting And Thunder'
Some problems leave you with a massive headache. Then there’s the problem Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has with the Irish running back room — too many capable ball-carriers, only one ball.
Really, it’s not a problem at all. But if you do see it that way?
“It’s a good problem to have,” Rees said.
Notre Dame is loaded at the position. If that’s an issue, then every college football team in the country wants to be burdened with it. The Irish have a trio of running backs returning from last year’s roster who all accomplished great feats in the 2020 season.
Junior Kyren Williams was named a 2021 team captain this weekend. He’s coming off a 1,438-yard season. Sophomore Chris Tyree averaged 6.8 yards per carry as a true freshman. Over eight percent of senior C’Bo Flemister’s rushes resulted in touchdowns.
If Notre Dame finds chemistry and continuity along the offensive line, there is no reason those three running backs can’t replicate their respective successes. Maybe at even higher levels, too.
“Like lighting and thunder,” Williams said of himself and Tyree. “One is going to come, and the other one is going to come too. When lightning hits, you’re going to hear the thunder. I can break one off, come off the field, and he has the possibility of finishing that run off.”
But again, there is only one football. Williams and Tyree can easily be satisfied as a 1-2 punch, especially if the carry splits are more even than 211 for Williams and 73 for Tyree. Those were last year’s totals. Flemister had 58.
“It’s about carving out opportunities to get each of them touches,” Rees said. “It’s about being very conscientious about how we’re involving those guys. I’d be a fool not to try to get the ball to Chris Tyree. I'd be a fool not to try to get the ball to Kyren and those other backs in situations and let them go be great players because that’s who they are.”
Let’s throw true freshmen Logan Diggs and Audric Estime into the mix, too.
If they weren’t behind a three-headed monster on the depth chart, they’d be pushing for serious playing time themselves. Diggs and Estime were two key factors in a practice Friday that Rees called one of the best he’s ever been a part of.
Keep in mind Rees was a member of the 2012 Notre Dame team that played for a national championship. Diggs and Estime being one of the main reasons for Rees to say that speaks volumes to what they’ll one day do in game situations for Notre Dame, but it also shows how game-ready they are right away.
“You see those guys and the moment not becoming too big,” Rees said. “You see the natural run instincts through tackles, making people miss, understanding situations. They’ve been encouraging throughout camp. They’ve taken a step forward each day. It’s been an exciting group to see develop.”
Rees said each position group on offense has a mental-error count for every practice. The totals are shared at the end of the day. The running backs have consistently been nabbed with the fewest through the first week of fall camp.
Rees said that’s a testament to running backs coach Lance Taylor’s dedication to preparation. But it’s also a sign the players take what Taylor tells them and translate it to the field.
Notre Dame has a few position groups across both sides of the ball that could make a case for being as good as any in the country. The running backs are certainly on that list.
The group has a mantra: “B.A.M.” It stands for by any means. Williams had it written on his ankle tape Saturday. His carry count might go down this season to allow Tyree, Flemister and possibly even Diggs and Estime get involved. When he does get the ball, though, he’s going to run as hard as any of those other four will too.
If he didn’t, he wouldn’t be adhering to the mantra.
“I’ll leave that up to the coaches,” Williams said when asked how he sees playing time shaping up among the backs. “All we do is play ball. The coaches are going to figure it out. But I know we’re all going to have opportunities to make sure we shine in the games that matter. I can’t wait to see what we do.”
