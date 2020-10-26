There was no other possible outcome. Literally.

In a game that produced the numbers Notre Dame’s 45-3 win over Pitt did, Notre Dame was going to every percent of the time – the Irish had a 100 percent postgame win expectancy. No room for even the wildest of flukes. That’s dominance. And there’s room for volatility between a 95 percent win expectancy and 100 percent. Just ask Penn State, which lost to Indiana Saturday despite numbers that indicated the Nittany Lions should win that game 19 times out of 20.

Each week, I’ll compile a few stats you don’t see in the regular box score that can help paint a better picture of what really happened, why something happened and some individual stars.