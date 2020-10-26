Individual Defensive Wins And Advanced Stats Deep Dive: Notre Dame Vs. Pitt
There was no other possible outcome. Literally.
In a game that produced the numbers Notre Dame’s 45-3 win over Pitt did, Notre Dame was going to every percent of the time – the Irish had a 100 percent postgame win expectancy. No room for even the wildest of flukes. That’s dominance. And there’s room for volatility between a 95 percent win expectancy and 100 percent. Just ask Penn State, which lost to Indiana Saturday despite numbers that indicated the Nittany Lions should win that game 19 times out of 20.
Each week, I’ll compile a few stats you don’t see in the regular box score that can help paint a better picture of what really happened, why something happened and some individual stars.
First, BlueandGold.com’s custom stat: individual defensive wins, which measures the number of times a defensive player directly caused a failed play for the offense.
An individual defensive win (IDW) is when a defensive player registers any of the following: sack, tackle for loss, tackle for no gain, forced fumble, fumble recovery, interception, pass breakup, tackle that creates a third- or fourth-down stop and any tackle in a goal-to-go spot that results in the offense gaining 50 percent or less of the needed yardage. If both happened on one play, like a tackle for loss on third down, that counts as one IDW. Half-sacks, half-TFLs and half-stuffs count as a full IDW.
Here are the IDW leaders for Notre Dame against Pitt:
Kyle Hamilton: 2 (1 third-down stop, 0.5 TFLs on third down)
Justin Ademilola: 2 (1 TFL, 1 stuff)
