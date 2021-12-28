In welcome re-arrival, Prentiss Hubb helps Notre Dame win at Pitt

Prentiss Hubb may be a soft-spoken guy off the court. But after a tough start to this season, perhaps the Notre Dame senior point guard realized Tuesday that he can’t continue to be so quiet on the court with all-out ACC play up next. Hubb scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half at Pittsburgh, including a 15-foot baseline game-winning floater with 5.3 seconds left, that lifted Notre Dame (7-5, 1-1 ACC) to a 68-67 win over the Panthers (5-8, 0-2).

Prentiss Hubb scored 15 points and hit the winning shot at Pitt. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

With three three-point baskets and the two-point game-winner, Hubb scored 11 of his points in the final 7:18 of the game after Notre Dame trailed 53-45. In a post-game interview with Fighting Irish Media Radio, Notre Dame assistant coach Ryan Humphrey said Hubb’s breakout night was overdue. In the six previous games prior to Tuesday, Hubb averaged only 7.0 points and scored double digits only twice. “We knew it was a matter of time,” Humphrey said. “Prentiss Hubb is too good of a basketball player to have played the way he has been playing. He’s been getting extra work in and I think in our last couple of possessions, it was Notre Dame basketball.” Notre Dame showcased balanced scoring in this traditional grind-it-out game against Pittsburgh.