In-State DL Recruit Cherishes Notre Dame Camp Experience

Notre Dame held its first prospect camp in two years on Thursday. The pandemic wiped out the summer camp circuit last year, but the NCAA opened up in-person recruiting on June 1, and Notre Dame held a camp two days later. Brownsburg (Ind.) High class of 2023 recruit Leighton Jones was among the campers looking to show their skills to the Fighting Irish staff. From start to finish, Jones had an incredible time in South Bend. “The campus experience was more than I could’ve asked for – great campus, great coaches and great facilities,” Jones said.

“My family and I loved the campus. We have been going to games since I was a second grader. I also have family up towards South Bend, so of course the goal has always been to play for Brian Kelly.” Rivals lists Jones, who holds an early scholarship offer from Eastern Kentucky, as a tight end prospect, but Jones’ primary position moving forward will be on the defensive line. The 6-4, 245-pounder worked out with Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston during the camp. “Coach Elston taught me the things like stances, using your hands in pass rush and how to counter the offensive linemen while doing each move,” Jones added. There were a few other highlights of Jones’ time in South Bend.