In-State DL Recruit Cherishes Notre Dame Camp Experience
Notre Dame held its first prospect camp in two years on Thursday. The pandemic wiped out the summer camp circuit last year, but the NCAA opened up in-person recruiting on June 1, and Notre Dame held a camp two days later.
Brownsburg (Ind.) High class of 2023 recruit Leighton Jones was among the campers looking to show their skills to the Fighting Irish staff. From start to finish, Jones had an incredible time in South Bend.
“The campus experience was more than I could’ve asked for – great campus, great coaches and great facilities,” Jones said.
“My family and I loved the campus. We have been going to games since I was a second grader. I also have family up towards South Bend, so of course the goal has always been to play for Brian Kelly.”
Rivals lists Jones, who holds an early scholarship offer from Eastern Kentucky, as a tight end prospect, but Jones’ primary position moving forward will be on the defensive line. The 6-4, 245-pounder worked out with Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston during the camp.
“Coach Elston taught me the things like stances, using your hands in pass rush and how to counter the offensive linemen while doing each move,” Jones added.
There were a few other highlights of Jones’ time in South Bend.
“We also had the chance to go on the field and in the locker room, and it was amazing,” he continued. “My parents and I also drove around campus to Touchdown Jesus and the Golden Dome of course. We could feel the presence of God there, and faith is very important to us as well.
“I had the chance to talk with Coach [Brian] Polian. He was really nice, and it just really felt like family. All the other coaches were also very kind to my parents which is also very important.”
Jones is receiving interest from the likes of Iowa, Eastern Kentucky, Louisville Miami (Ohio), Penn State and Purdue. He’s also getting college looks as a wrestler; Buffalo, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue are interested in him.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.