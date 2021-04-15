BlueAndGold - In-Person Recruiting To Resume June 1; What It Means For Notre Dame

In-Person Recruiting To Resume June 1; What It Means For Notre Dame
The NCAA announced on Thursday an end date of the emergency dead period that has been in place since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On June 1, all Division I sports will return to their regular recruiting calendars. That means there will be official visits from June 1-27, and July will go back to being a dead period from July 1-24, per the NCAA’s recruiting calendar.
“We are delighted to announce that as of June 1, all sports will return to their normal recruiting calendars,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “We want to thank all prospective student-athletes, their families, coaches and current student-athletes for their patience as we determined the best way to move forward safely with recruiting in Division I.”
There will be camps and clinics this summer, and the number of evaluation days in the sport will increase from 42 to 56 during the fall 2021 evaluation period only.
There are also minor recruiting rule changes to the 2021-22 academic year. For those details, click here.
From a Notre Dame perspective, we expect the Fighting Irish staff to start sending out graphics to recruits with their official visit dates listed.
Notre Dame had already been scheduling tentative official visit dates with prospects in the 2022 class, and even prospects in the 2023 cycle have been planning unofficial visits to South Bend. Those trips will now be able to be finalized with this announcement from the NCAA.
“We’re very excited to get young people and their parents on this campus,” recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach Mike Elston said on Thursday. “Notre Dame is a place that we feel is a place you need to visit to understand.
“We’re encouraging young players – the underclassmen – to come early in June, because the weekends will be very, very busy with official visits with our 2022 class. We’ll have camps during the week and will leave our weekends open for official visitors.”
Among the recruits visiting Notre Dame in June are key running back targets Nicholas Singleton, Dallan Hayden, Gavin Sawchuk and Emeka Megwa – all four-star players per Rivals.
CJ Williams, who is the nation’s No. 3 wide receiver per Rivals, and several of the Fighting Irish’s key offensive line targets will make their way to campus. We expect most of Notre Dame’s class of 2022 commitments, including four-star quarterback Steve Angeli, to make their way to campus, whether that be in an official or unofficial capacity.
For more coverage of Notre Dame football recruiting, stay locked in to BlueandGold.com.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.