BlueAndGold - In-Person Recruiting To Resume June 1; What It Means For Notre Dame

The NCAA announced on Thursday an end date of the emergency dead period that has been in place since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. On June 1, all Division I sports will return to their regular recruiting calendars. That means there will be official visits from June 1-27, and July will go back to being a dead period from July 1-24, per the NCAA’s recruiting calendar. “We are delighted to announce that as of June 1, all sports will return to their normal recruiting calendars,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “We want to thank all prospective student-athletes, their families, coaches and current student-athletes for their patience as we determined the best way to move forward safely with recruiting in Division I.”

There will be camps and clinics this summer, and the number of evaluation days in the sport will increase from 42 to 56 during the fall 2021 evaluation period only. There are also minor recruiting rule changes to the 2021-22 academic year. For those details, click here. From a Notre Dame perspective, we expect the Fighting Irish staff to start sending out graphics to recruits with their official visit dates listed. Notre Dame had already been scheduling tentative official visit dates with prospects in the 2022 class, and even prospects in the 2023 cycle have been planning unofficial visits to South Bend. Those trips will now be able to be finalized with this announcement from the NCAA. “We’re very excited to get young people and their parents on this campus,” recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach Mike Elston said on Thursday. “Notre Dame is a place that we feel is a place you need to visit to understand.