In-Person Evaluation Thoughts On Notre Dame Targets In Rivals100
The initial 2021 Rivals100 rankings were released this week, and several Notre Dame commits and targets were featured.
Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland shared his thoughts on prospects on the list that he's seen in-person.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news