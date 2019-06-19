News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-19 18:43:46 -0500') }} football Edit

In-Person Evaluation Thoughts On Notre Dame Targets In Rivals100

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Jojvgkmjlcsyoo42m2uq
North Carolina running back Will Shipley holds a Notre Dame offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The initial 2021 Rivals100 rankings were released this week, and several Notre Dame commits and targets were featured.

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland shared his thoughts on prospects on the list that he's seen in-person.

T7ezwvydg3ciiydnumxz
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}