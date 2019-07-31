In-Depth Breakdown Of Notre Dame's Mid-Atlantic Commits
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer spoke with Rivals Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman to get his perspective on Notre Dame's commitments in his region.
What are Friedman's takes on the Irish recruits? Read below.
Friedman On Jay Brunelle...
"I really like his skillset for the Notre Dame offense. He's a sure-handed receiver who just kind of knows how to get open. He's technically sound and I know he has some good track times. Football speed, I think he has adequate speed; I don't think he's going to blow anyone away with that. I do think that he's a guy who knows how to get open and can contribute in multiple facets of the game. He's a versatile guy who we're going to see on special teams, outside receiver, inside receiver. I just think he's one of those reliable receivers who Notre Dame quarterbacks are going to be able to find for key receptions."
