By his designation, Ian Book’s inclusion on early Heisman odds lists is entirely expected. Anytime there’s a third-year starting quarterback at Notre Dame when the Irish are consistently winning 10-plus games and nationally relevant, he will be included in offseason Heisman chatter. It may as well be an unwritten rule of such prognostications. Add more context, like Book’s 38 total touchdowns against six interceptions, and his placement at No. 7 in BetOnline’s early Heisman odds computes with basic logic. There is, though, the matter of context within Notre Dame’s recent history and what it says about Book. His inclusion in Heisman conversations makes sense not only because of circumstance, but his own accomplishments. And, it’s lightly traveled territory for recent Notre Dame quarterbacks. Provided Book’s preseason Heisman odds don’t tumble from 20/1 and he avoids being leapfrogged, he will enter the season with arguably the best Heisman outlook for a Notre Dame quarterback since Brady Quinn in 2006.

Early Vegas projections give Ian Book 20/1 odds to win the Heisman (Andris Visockis). (Andris Visockis)

An extensive Google search revealed no Irish quarterback has started the season with one of the 10 best odds or better than 20/1 odds since Everett Golson in 2014. Before him, Quinn was considered the favorite for the award heading into his senior year. A season ago, Book was in the top 10 of earliest Heisman odds releases, but fell into the teens by the end of August. Some other notable Notre Dame quarterback preseason Heisman odds: 2014: Golson (20/1, T-10th) 2015: Malik Zaire (33/1, T-14th) 2016: DeShone Kizer, Zaire (28/1, T-14th) 2017: Brandon Wimbush (60/1, 23rd) 2018: Wimbush (50/1, 23rd) Book is the third Notre Dame quarterback to return for his third year as a starter this century. The others are Quinn and Jimmy Clausen. And entering season three as a starter, neither had anywhere near the preseason Heisman discussion around him that Book does now. Their prior seasons weren’t spent leading 10-win teams to the BCS or the Playoff. Nor did either put up the numbers in the first two seasons that Book did. A comparison of their first two full seasons as starters: Quinn: 24 games, 26 TD, 25 INT, 50.8 completion percentage, 6.4 yards/pass, team record 11-13 Clausen: 23 games, 32 TD, 23 INT, 59.2 completion percentage, 6.5 yards/pass, team record 10-15 Book: 25 games, 53 TD, 13 INT, 63.7 completion percentage, 7.9 yards/pass, team record 23-3