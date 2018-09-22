In his second career start, and first this season, junior quarterback Ian Book led a dominant performance by No. 8-ranked Notre Dame in a 56-27 romp over Wake Forest.



After the Fighting Irish failed to eclipse 24 points in each of the last seven games, and all three this year, Book led the detonation in Winston-Salem, completing 25 of 34 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns, and he added 43 yards rushing on 10 carries with three short rushing touchdowns.

The balanced attack also produced 241 yards rushing, led by sophomore Jafar Armstrong’s 98 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns.

The 56-point output was the most on the road by the Irish since winning 57-7 at Stanford on November 29, 2003.

Leading the nation in plays run per game, Wake Forest did rack up 92 plays and 398 totals yards, but never seriously threatened after taking a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, the first time the Irish have been behind this season.





FIRST QUARTER: Notre Dame 7, Wake Forest 3

Top Moment: After falling behind for the first time this year with 5:19 left, Notre Dame instantly answered with a 75-yard drive on six plays, capped by Armstrong rushing for a 30-yard touchdown at the 3:06 mark.

Standout Performer: Senior tight end Alize Mack, who entered the game with six catches for 74 yards, nabbed four for 53 yards in this quarter alone, with three in a row for 41 yards during the scoring drive.

Stats: Wake Forest ran 28 plays for 102 yards, with 18 carries for 77 yards and 4 of 10 passing for 25 yards.

Notre Dame’s 18 plays netted 122 yards, with Book going 7 of 10 for 66 yards while the eight running plays totaled 56 yards,

Items: Notre Dame did not score on its opening possession for the first time in four games this season … With 6:33 left, Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba’s 37-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright to keep the game scoreless. … Notre Dame fell behind after sophomore receiver Michael Young fumbled on a jet sweep at the 6:00 mark. Nasir Greer forced the fumble that Ryan Smenda Jr. returned to the 12-yard line.





SECOND QUARTER: Notre Dame 28, Wake Forest 13

Top Moment: After Wake Forest cut the deficit to 21-13, Notre Dame faced third-and-8 at its 27. A quick screen from Book to Young resulted in a 66-yard catch-and-run thanks to blocks near the line of scrimmage by Mack and Armstrong that sprang him loose. Book then scored from the two-yard line for a 28-13 lead with 5:24 remaining.

Standout Performer: Book finished the first half 16 of 24 for 189 yards while connecting with nine different pass catchers.

Defensively, fifth-year senior linebacker Drue Tranquill, who recorded a sack, and junior North Carolina native and drop end Julian Okwara led the charge.

Wake Forest running back Cade Carney’s 12 carries netted 79 yards in the first half.

Stats: Wake Forest ran 56 plays for 225 yards (129 rushing, 96 passing on 10 of 22 attempts). Notre Dame’s 39 plays racked up 298 yards, including 15 carries for 109 yards.

Items: On the opening play of the quarter, Sciba converted his second field goal, this one from 39 yards, to cut the score to 7-6 at the 14:56 mark.

After the field goal, Notre Dame responded with another touchdown, an 80-yard drive in 10 plays and 3:31, capped with a three-yard touchdown pass from Book to sophomore tight end Brock Wright on fourth-and-1.

Senior receiver Chris Finke’s career long 52-yard punt return to Wake Forest’s four-yard line set up Tony Jones Jr.’s four-yard tally two plays later and a 21-6 lead with 9:19 remaining.

Wake Forest scored on a 75-yard march that was kept alive by two Irish penalties on third down, first a roughing the passer call on senior lineman Jonathan Bonner and then pass interference in the end zone on senior nickel Nick Coleman. Carney scored from two yards with 6:26 left to pull within 21-13.

On the last play of the half, Sciba’s 42- and 37-yard yard field attempts — the second after an Irish penalty — both missed.





THIRD QUARTER: Notre Dame 49, Wake Forrest 20

Top Moment: After the Irish defense forced a three-and-out on the opening series of the second half, the offense drove 75 yards, highlighted by a 30-yard flip from Book to Armstrong on a crossing route, and then a seven-yard toss from Book to another crossing play to junior Chase Claypool for the touchdowns. That enabled the Irish to take a commanding 35-13 lead at the 9:56 mark.

Standout Performer: The Irish offense scored touchdowns on all three possessions on drives of 74, 71 and 47 yards.

Stats: Through three quarters, Notre Dame ran the ball 30 times (209 yards) and threw it 30 times (completing 21 for 273 yards).

Wake’s Forest’s 76 total plays accounted for 336 yards (200 rushing, 116 passing)

Items: Armstrong’s one-yard touchdown run at 5:15 extended the lead to 42-13. He had a 28-yard run during the 71-yard drive.

An interception by junior cornerback Troy Pride Jr. on the first play thereafter set up Book’s three-yard scoring run at 4:18 to make it 49-13.

Replacing injured quarterback Sam Hartman, Wake Forest’s Kendall Hinton tallied on a 23-yard counter run with 44 seconds remaining to make it 49-20.





FOURTH QUARTER: Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

Top Moment: Book’s third rushing touchdown of the game, from one yard out with 11:27 left, expanded the lead to 56-20.

Standout Performer: Wake Forest backup quarterback Jamie Newman, after a slow start, finished strong with 73 yards rushing on eight carries overall, and added 29 yards passing.

Stats: Notre Dame finished with 566 yards total offense (325 passing, 241 rushing). It threw the ball 36 times and ran it 40. Defensively the Irish recorded 10 tackles for loss, five QB hurries and three sacks.

Items: Newman scored on a 15-yard run with 4:53 remaining to round out the scoring… Irish freshman quarterback Phil Jurkovec was inserted for the first time at the 4:53 mark. The three-and-out saw him run for seven yards and go 0-of-2 passing. He took two knees on the second possession to run out the clock.



