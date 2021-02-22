The Senior Bowl’s off-field activities were just as important as the practices and games to Ian Book. With no NFL Combine and limited or nonexistent face-to-face pre-draft visits, the former Notre Dame quarterback’s week in Mobile, Ala. in late January might be his only chance before April’s draft to meet with team representatives in person. In an unusual draft process, that time with NFL scouts, coaches and decision-makers is sacred and not available to everyone. It’s possible some players who didn’t play in the Senior Bowl don’t meet with any teams in-person.

Ian Book had a productive week at the Senior Bowl in late January. (AP)

“I just wanted to take full advantage of that,” Book said recently on The Draft Analysts Podcast. “I think 31 of the 32 teams were there. I got to meet with every single team, face-to-face. That’s huge, especially this year. If it comes down to you and the other guy, and the team has met you face-to-face, who knows what it could do.” Book practiced and played for the National Team, coached by the Miami Dolphins’ staff. Opposing defensive backs voted him the team’s top quarterback of the three practices, over teammates Sam Ehlinger (Texas) and Feleipe Franks (Arkansas). Book started the third quarter of the game and was 5-for-11 for 48 yards and an interception on a Hail Mary throw. He led a touchdown drive in a 27-24 National win. “They throw a whole playbook at you, and you have to learn it in a week,” Book said. “A great challenge. “You could feel the tempo. The Dolphins staff, they’re going to treat you like professionals. You’re out here for a reason to do a certain job. One of the coaches was saying, ‘We’re not going to congratulate you for throwing the football.’ That’s what you’re supposed to do every time.” Book began his pre-draft process shortly after Notre Dame’s Jan. 1 College Football Playoff loss to Alabama by training in Jacksonville, Fla. with his quarterback coach, Will Hewlett. In the weeks since the Senior Bowl, he has been working at Michael Johnson Performance in suburban Dallas with a few skill position players in this year’s draft. He will return to South Bend for Notre Dame’s pro day, which is set for March 31.