The Sporting News released its best 25 quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2019 season, and Notre Dame senior Ian Book was named in the list. In fact, Book checked in as the No. 7 quarterback in the country according to Bill Bender, who penned the artice.

Brian Kelly's decision to switch to Ian Book last season helped kickstart a College Football Playoff run for the Irish. Book's pocket presence and accuracy - he finished at 68.2 percent - were huge factors in that run. He finished with 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. A Notre Dame starting quarterback can never get too comfortable, but Book has the talent and experience to lead the Irish back to the Playoff.

Notre Dame's 2019 schedule was also well-represented on Bender's list of top quarterbacks. Virginia senior Bryce Perkins made the list at No. 18 after being one of just two quarterbacks in 2018 to pass for at least 2,500 yards and rush for at least 900 yards. The other was some guy named Kyler Murray from Oklahoma ... maybe you've heard of him.

Stanford senior K.J. Costello was named the No. 15 quarterback after throwing for 3,540 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first full season as a starter for the Cardinal. Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was ranked No. 8 after passing for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns last fall.

The top quarterback on the schedule is Georgia junior Jake Fromm, who checked in at No. 3 on the list. Fromm has gone 23-5 as a starter with the Bulldogs and passed for 2,749 yards and 30 touchdowns while tossing just six interceptions.